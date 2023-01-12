A "incredible" woman who has spent all her life in Lynn, including her involvement with a fire watch during the Second World War, has just reached an impressive milestone birthday.

Ivy Holden, who was born in 1923, turned 100-years-old on Monday, after celebrating with a meal with 16 relatives at Marriott's Warehouse in Lynn on Saturday.

Her large family including her two sons Raymond Holden (70), John Holden (68) and their two wives, four grandchildren Lucy Holden (45), Peter Holden (43), Camilla Ridley (39), Kiley Chilvers (34) and partners, and her four great-grandchildren Savanna Ridley (10), Seth Ridley (6), Oscar Holden (6) and Elias Holden (3), were all in attendance at the meal to celebrate.

Pictured Ivy celebrating her 100th birthday

She is described by her grandaughter Lucy as "an incredible lady, who despite her age, is very open-minded on a range of subjects/issues and is a huge role model to her sons, grandchildren and great grandchildren".

After growing up in South Lynn and leaving school, Ivy started working at Swan Laundry as well as being part of the fire watch during the Second World War in the evenings.

She stopped working while she had her two boys and then took up a role at Woolworths till retirement, when she enjoyed going on walks with her husband Ray Holden who she was married to for 54 years until he passed away in the early 2000s.

Pictured Ivy with her son's. left Raymond Holden. right John Holden.Celebrating her 100th birthday

Ivy likes doing crosswords, reading and keeping active when she can at the care home she moved to at the end of July last year.

Wendy Holden, Ivy's daughter in-law, said: "Mum just thinks she is lucky, that's what she puts it down to.

"We often say to her what's your secret, what do you do? And she says 'I just eat well and just get on with things'.

All the family celebrating Ivy Holdens 100th birthday

"When she was able to, she always did keep fit and walk and do things like that, she wasn't one to sit around when she was able."

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk