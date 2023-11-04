A man has been left at his “wits’ end” after his home was flooded for the third time in just one year.

South Lynn resident Paul Kerry, who lives on Diamond Street, believes Norfolk County Council’s failure to maintain and clear surface water drains along the road has contributed to the problem.

However, the council’s efforts have been hampered by ignorant driver who failed to move their vehicle when it was parked over a gully.

Mr Kerry lives in an “old” property which is ventilated by airbricks, which contain holes to allow outside air to be circulated underneath suspended floors and within walls.

He says that when heavy rain has struck this year, water has poured in through these bricks – causing his floors and joists to rot.

This has led to him forking out a “considerable amount” of money for repairs, while he is also being hampered in his attempts to renovate the home in general.

“I have bought this house trying to do it up, and everything I do I end up back at square one again. I am really at my wits’ end,” Mr Kerry said.

“Friday evening (a few weeks ago) my upstairs radiator obtained a leak. I went to the service road to find stone chipping had been put down and my water meter covered, so had to call an emergency plumber who fixed it live.

“As a result my home is soaked – electrics, kitchen walls and units.

“Without the call out charge a county council engineer came out today. He has uncovered my water meter and admitted it should of been covered prior to resurfacing then removed.”

A county council spokesman told the Lynn News that the drainage system on Diamond Street is regularly cleared, with this last done on July 25.

This was preceded by a letter drop, requesting all vehicles parked on the road to be relocated to allow access during the clearing.

The spokesman said: “Sadly in this case one owner ignored this request and left a vehicle parked over a gully, resulting in that part of the system having to be left uncleansed.

“All the accessible parts of the surface water drainage system were cleared then – we’d urge anyone who receives such a request to allow access to the teams to clear the drainage systems.”

A council highways team officer attended Mr Kerry's address on Monday and found a stopcock covered in loose stone. This was “simply brushed aside”.