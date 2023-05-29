A man told a bench of magistrates that he was guilty- and ashamed- about punching a woman after an argument arised.

James Leonard, 56 of Turbus Road, North Lynn appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where he admitted to committing the assault.

Prosecutor Nicola Lamb outlined that on April 2, Leonard was at a house party in Lynn when an argument broke out between other people and a dog escaped from the premises.

A woman had left to try and retreive the dog and her hair was pulled by another woman who was also shouting in her face.

The police were then called in relation to the hair pulling, but another argument broke about who called the police- this time involving Leonard.

He was aruging with the woman whose hair was pulled and Leonard then punched her to the side of the face.

In a statement, the victim said that the punch came as a shock as the defendent is “a lot bigger” than her.

Ms Lamb said that Leonard has a “long list” of previous convictions but hasn’t committed a crime since 2017.

His solicitor Andrew Cogan said that the victim received no visible injuries as a result of the punch.

“He is no stranger to the courts, but there has been a gap. The drinking is an aggravating feature,” said Mr Cogan.

“They were arguing about the arrest, and she was standing so close to him he could feel the spit from her mouth on his face.

“His record speaks for itself.”

As a punishment. Leonard was fine £120 and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £48 and court costs of £105.