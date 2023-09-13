Vicky Etheridge writes the Talk of the Town column, which gives monthly updates on the Town Deal programme...

This column marks the return of our monthly updates on the King’s Lynn Town Deal programme after a bit of a break while new board members were recruited and roles allocated.

I was honoured to be invited to be vice-chair of the Board and also the champion for the St George’s Guildhall and Creative Hub project. I am very passionate about the town and its future and am committed to the work of the Town Deal Board as we support the delivery of the projects.

Firstly, I would like to welcome all our new board members – borough and county councillors, our new chamber representative Nova Fairbank and private sector representatives Jason Fuller, Adam Taylor, and Harrison McNaught. I am really looking forward to working with everyone for the benefit of the town and its residents, businesses, and visitors.

An exhibit from the Heads and Tails' exhibition

Secondly, we welcome Jane Hamilton to the Guildhall as the new learning and engagement officer. Jane will be developing strong relationships with local schools and community groups to bring the history of St George’s Guildhall to life for the next generation. She is creating a learning programme which aligns with our ambitious and exciting vision for the entire site.

If you fancy something different to do, the ‘Heads and Tails: picturing people and other animals’ exhibition is currently taking place at the Fermoy Gallery, Shakespeare Barn and White Barn at the St George’s Guildhall site, and it is the first time in many years that we have had an art installation across the three galleries.

Entry is free and there are some fascinating, funny, and thought-provoking pieces on display that will get you talking, all based around the theme of our connection with animals.

King’s Lynn Town Deal board vice-chair Vicky Etheridge

Over the coming months we will have several opportunities for further engagement and consultation not only on the Guildhall project, but also on the multi-user community hub and the Riverfront regeneration projects, so please keep an eye on the visionkingslynn.co.uk website for the latest information.