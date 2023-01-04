A woman has vowed to chain herself to a bus in protest at a “vital” service being cut.

Bircham resident Jane Brewster has voiced frustration at the Go To Town transport company officially ending its number 21 service on December 31.

It previously had stops in the likes of Lynn, Hunstanton, Ringstead, Docking and Bircham - but a number of these look to be cut by a new Lynx timetable.

Residents are worried about a bus service being cut

It kicked off on January 3, and will run no vehicles at all on Sundays.

Ms Brewster says she has spoken to a number of fellow residents and passengers who are set to suffer due to the changes - and stressed the importance of the community atmosphere they feel they have lost.

“I’m very worried about a lot of vulnerable people. I’m one of them with my health,” she said.

“They’re amazing, these drivers. I couldn’t even put it in words - they know everybody, if anyone’s got a shopping trolley where they live they drop them off at the door.

“They help people on and off. They don’t necessarily stop at every bus stop, but if they know someone who’s vulnerable, they stop.”

Ms Brewster says she knows people who have been “in tears” over the issue, and was left angered by a lack of consultation from Norfolk County Council.

She claims she is now prepared to “chain myself to a bus” to get something done.

“I want the old service back. Even if it’s less runs on it, we don’t care,” she added.

“You’ve got to have Stanhoe on it, you can’t cut Stanhoe out. Why should Ringstead be without a bus?

“Everybody’s stressed, because everybody’s got worries at the minute.

“I don’t know how I’m going to do that. I don’t know what we’re going to do.”

The new Lynx service leaflet says the new 33 service will still have stops in Flitcham, Great Bircham, Docking and Hillington alongside larger destinations such as Lynn, Hunstanton and Heacham.

A spokesperson for Lynx buses said that West Norfolk Community Transport (Go To Town) withdrew their service 21 as it was not financially viable.

"We therefore decided to introduce an alternative service from 3rd January 2023 to ensure that the villages on the route still had access to a regular bus service to Lynn and Hunstanton," they added.

"The timetable is not exactly the same as the previous service 21 but we are hopeful that our revised timetable will be sustainable in the longer term.

"Unfortunately a Sunday or Bank Holiday service on this route would significantly undermine the viability of the service as a whole and therefore we have no plans to introduce this in the future."

Norfolk County Council and West Norfolk Community Transport (Go To Town) have been approached for comment.