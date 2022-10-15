Today is Baby Loss Awareness Day, which is particularly poignant for one Lynn mother.

The day falls within an awareness week and marks the 30th anniversary of the funeral of Lisa-May Calvert’s daughter Bryony-May.

In memory of what would have been Bryony-May’s 30th birthday, Lisa-May held an afternoon tea and teddy bears’ picnic at Cornerstones Cafe in South Lynn to raise funds for Little Miracles.

Lisa Calvert (front) holding the only picture of Bryony-May, along with Bryony-May's dad Tim Waters, second left, along with other family and friends supporting the charity afternoon tea.

Looking back to October 1992, Lisa-May said: “My waters broke at 3am on October 7. I don’t remember too much.

“I went to hospital and was told I was too far in labour to stop it.

“I gave birth to the most beautiful daughter, Bryony-May Carter-Waters, who was born premature at 5am. I was told she would not survive."

“Labour was quick, the midwife said she may be dead and to push when I wanted," Lisa-May added.

“Bryony-May was beautiful, a tiny little angel. My mum said she looked like bits of me and had the feet of her dad.

“I only had one polaroid photo, nothing else. I held her for an hour and they said they had to take her. I made the choice of not having a post-mortem as she was perfect, delicate precious Bryony-May."

Bryony-May's funeral was held on October 15, 1992, which now is Baby, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

“On October 15 we had her funeral and I never dressed her or gave her flowers which I feel guilty about, but I could not think at the time," Lisa-May said.

“Only four people came to her funeral and one tiny white coffin.

“Bryony-May is at the crematorium and I visit when I can, but it’s hard as I’m in a wheelchair. I miss her every day.

“I’ve fundraised for a lot of charities in her memory and, with two ladies for the last five years, we have held a service in remembrance for all those born too soon or passed away after birth.”

Lisa-May invited others to add ribbons to the railings at St John's Church, which she will take down on Monday, October 31.

"If anyone has any special ribbons please collect before then," she said.

People can contact Lisa-May at lmcalvert@me.com.