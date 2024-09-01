Robert Vincent told magistrates he needed more help when he appeared before them charged with causing a nuisance at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Vincent, 37, of Dawber Close, Gaywood, admitted causing, without reasonable excuse on NHS premises a nuisance/disturbance, on May 14.

The court heard he had been at the hospital without purpose and had refused to leave.

Charlotte Winchester, defending, explained Vincent had been using alcohol to help him deal with pain after a medical procedure.

She said in an interview with the police he had accepted what he had done and apologised.

Ms Winchester said Vincent was upset and had wanted to represent himself so he could personally apologise for his behaviour on that day and had asked her to make his apologies clear.

She said he had problems with alcohol and has various medical conditions.

He is currently subject to a probation order and he was complying with that.

Vincent said he was sorry, and said he needed more help.

Magistrates urged him to continue to work with those helping him.

He was fined £60 with £16 victim surcharge, but no court costs.