A man who was told he might never walk again after a motorbike accident is featuring in an advertising campaign for nurse recruitment.

Heroes gym owner Ben Tansley was left with severe spinal cord injuries after the 2017 incident.

Now he is part of the The We Are The NHS campaign which aims to shine a light on the wealth of nursing roles available, featuring real life patients sharing their stories of how nurses from across the health service helped them on their journey to recovery.

Ben Tansley and Josh Paterson took on the Berlin Marathon in 2018

Following his accident, Ben was confined to his bed for six weeks, spending three months in hospital, but adamant about sticking to his goal of getting home to his children for Christmas.

Ben appears in the advert and said: “I became paralysed in a motorcycle accident and every aspect of care I received was incredible, from the moment I was airlifted from the roadside to the support I received in hospital. I owe the NHS my life.

“In particular, a dedicated team of nurses looked after me and supported me on my journey to recovery.

“I would encourage anyone considering a career in nursing to do it, you could change someone’s life. They have allowed me to continue doing what I do best – being a dad.”

Through perseverance and rehabilitation, Ben is now able to walk for short periods of time before returning to his wheelchair, and completed the Berlin Marathon in his wheelchair shortly after coming out of hospital with his friend Made In Chelsea star ‘JP’ Josh Paterson.

The new campaign will run across media services, including cinema and radio with two films featuring the powerful stories of patients during their time in hospital and recovery aided by NHS nurses.

Ruth May, chief nursing officer for England, said: “Nursing is a life-changing profession where no two days are ever the same, and I would encourage anyone with a passion for making a difference to people’s lives to consider a career as a nurse.

From life-saving tests and checks and delivering millions of Covid and flu vaccinations, to getting people back on their feet as the NHS cuts 18 month waits and cares for the thousands of seriously ill patients, nurses play a vital role.”