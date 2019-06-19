West Norfolk pensioners have reacted with dismay following the recent news that over 12,000 households will lose their automatic entitlement to free television licences.

The BBC announced last week that free licences for over 75s will be means tested from June 2020.

This has caused concern among the elderly in the area with the financial struggle raised by Lynn care home clients.

Anne Cringle, 82, a client at Home Instead Senior Care in Lynn, said: "I am able to afford the fee, however many others don't and may struggle financially as a result.

"To suddenly introduce this fee is unfair, a gradual phasing process would have been better.

"Watching history programmes, the news and my favourite soap opera keeps my mind active. I would be completely lost if I didn't have a TV-just like 99 per cent of the population."

Another client at the Lynn-based care home also said she would struggle if she had to give up her licence.

Audrey Knox, 91, added: "This change will make financially worse off. I have to count every penny as it is.

"I am on a pension which does not increase, yet everything else does. I have the television on most of the time to pass the time and have it on in the have it on in the background. I would be totally lost without TV."

Elsewhere, the manager of a day centre in Swaffham, has hit out at the BBC's move.

Georgina Bell, of the Merle Boddy Centre at Station Yard, said: "I think this is a terrible thing to do to some of the most vulnerable of our society.

"Perhaps whoever has decided on this action would like to be in the shoes of a vulnerable elderly person for a day to see if they feel cut off and lonely without the television for company.

"Many people have to decide on heating or food and now this. What else can they take away to make our older years even harder to bear.

"Loneliness and isolation is a cruel way to live at least the TV can bring some comfort."

Households without anyone who receives Pension Credit will have to pay for a TV license under the new BBC policy.

It is thought that around 3.7 million households across the UK will now have to pay the fee, with around 1.5 million eligible for a free licence under the new scheme.