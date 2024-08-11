A court heard how a Lynn man tried to save his friend by performing CPR for 35 minutes - but found himself in court for hiding that friend’s drugs from the police.

William Loasby, 39, of Hope Court in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court where he admitted to having heroin and cocaine in his possession.

The court heard that emergency services were called to Loasby’s address on January 24 last year.

Loasby hid cocaine and heroin from the police. Picture: iStock

Police and ambulance crews arrived at the scene. Officers noticed Loasby carrying a white pot from the house and putting it into a garden shed.

Officers shined a light into the shed where they saw the pot, they opened it and found three wraps of white powder which turned out to be cocaine and heroin.

Loasby appeared unrepresented in court and told magistrates that during that evening, his friend had died in the property.

“I did CPR for 35 minutes until the ambulance got there. I didn’t know my friend was going to die,” Loasby said.

“I hid the stuff out of the way because I didn’t want him to be arrested. Obviously, that was not a clever thing to do.”

He added: “I didn’t have a sound mind at the time, I was scared for my friend. I thought about not just his safety but for his liberty.”

For the offence, Loasby was fined £120 and ordered to pay court costs of £40 and a victim surcharge of £48.