A man who was caught in the midst of a drug deal said he started taking ketamine after being stabbed four years ago.

Luke Hasdell, 29, of Gaywood Road in Lynn, admitted possession of a Class B drug when he appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday.

He was caught by two police constables in an area of Lynn known for drug dealing on January 15.

Luke Hasdell appeared at Lynn Magistrates' Court on Thursday

They noticed him enter an address known to sell drugs, and he emerged soon afterwards holding a small packet in his hand.

The officers stopped and searched him, leading to his arrest. Later tests revealed he had purchased £50 worth of ketamine.

Magistrates fined Hasdell £40, while he will also pay £85 in court costs and a £16 victim surcharge.

An order was also made for the forfeiture and destruction of the drugs.

Appearing unrepresented in court, Hasdell had said: “For starters, it wasn’t in my right hand. They forced me into a police car and done a strip search.

“Can you not go into someone’s house without buying drugs?

“I use ket because I was stabbed and nearly killed in 2020.”