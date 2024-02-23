A man has slammed Lynn’s hospital after being told his wife – who has already been waiting for nearly a year – has had her surgery delayed once again.

Thomas Perry, 77, who lives in Heacham with his wife Janet, is growing increasingly concerned for her as she awaits vital treatment for a prolapsed bladder and bowel.

She has been waiting for surgery at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital since last March, and has now been told she cannot be seen for another three months at the earliest.

Mr Perry, who says he has been effectively acting as Mrs Perry’s carer for the past 12 months, has voiced concerns about hospital backlogs and a lack of staff.

He was concerned that the QEH had no gynaecology surgeons. However, a spokesperson for the hospital has confirmed that it does currently employ ten gynaecology consultants.

They also said that while the hospital cannot comment on individual cases, Mrs Perry is also liaising with its Patient Advise and Liaison Services teams (PALS).

Despite that, Mr Perry remains angered by the length of time it is taking for his wife to be treated.

“For a woman, it's a bit upsetting. It's not very nice,” he told the Lynn News.

“Some women are sitting back waiting. You can't wait for some things.

“It's worrying me now. I'm pretty tough and strong but it's affecting us. I didn't think she would have to wait as long as this.

“I am really worried now, because she has been on antibiotics for over a year. There is something seriously wrong with that hospital and gynaecology.”

Mrs Perry’s issues have resulted in her “leaking”, and she is believed to be high on the list of surgery candidates.

She was referred to the QEH in March of last year by her GP in Heacham, and also suffers with arthritis.

“She is a toughy,” Mr Perry said.

However, as a former member of the armed forces, he added: “I have never seen anything like this. It is ridiculous.

“I have seen people in pain, and it is not funny – and I feel that they are not doing enough.”