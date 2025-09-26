A brave victim has spoken out after the sentencing of her rapist, who has been jailed for more than two decades.

Americo Ferreira, 53, of St Edmundsbury Road in North Lynn, was found guilty of six counts of rape and one count of raping a child under 13.

The vile paedophile was also convicted of assaulting a ten-year-old girl by sexual touching, as well as engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 15.

Child rapist Americo Ferreira has been jailed for 22 years

A trial took place in May, and Ferreira was found guilty by a jury on June 10. On September 19, he was jailed for 22 years.

Following his sentencing, one of Ferreira’s victims, who is now over 18 and will remain anonymous, told the Lynn News she wants to use her experience to encourage other victims of rape and sexual assault to speak up.

“I want people to know about what he did and how these things sometimes happen without others knowing about it,” she said.

“Anyone going through something like I did - just report it and tell someone. People around me had no idea it was happening.”

Ferreira’s evil offences took place between 2014 and 2019.

The victim said she was told by the courts that after serving some time in UK prisons, Ferreira will be deported back to Portugal.

“It is a relief just to know that he can’t get near me ever again,” she added.

Ferreira denied the charges against him during a hearing at Norwich on August 10, 2023.

A trial was set to take place on November 4 last year, but this was pushed back.