A man has admitted being drunk and disorderly after his wallet was stolen in Lynn.

Matthew Bellerson, 48, of St Matthew's Close, Holbeach, appeared at Lynn's Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

After pleading guilty, Bellerson said to the magistrates: "We'll have to talk about it though, all right?"

The Lynn park in which Bellerson was in. Picture: Google Maps

Prosecutor Elizabeth Conner told the court that on Friday, November 11, 2022, police were called by Bellerson himself saying that his wallet, which had £70 in, had been stolen.

He was in a park on London Road in Lynn, located opposite the South Gate.

When police arrived at the scene, Bellerson was shouting and swearing repeatedly, saying the words "f**k" and "c**t".

He then said to police: "I'm going to kick the f**k out of anybody who has my wallet."

Bellerson had 89 previous offences, one of them being for harassment last year.

He was mitigating for himself and told the court what he recalled happening that evening.

"I was in this mad park and some old people came up to me, asking if I was okay," he said.

"Then the old bill turned up and I didn't know what to do so I got drunk and disorderly."

He then asked the magistrates: "Wouldn't you get aggravated if someone stole your wallet?"

Chair of the magistrates Alan Hayes replied: "We don't answer questions, we ask you them."

When asked if Bellerson had anything else to add to his mitigation, he said: "You haven't found my wallet yet, have you?"

"We'll deal with this lightly," said Mr Hayes.

Bellerson was then fined £50 with an added victim surcharge of £40.