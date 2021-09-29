Home   News   Article

Atlas V launch spotted across West Norfolk called 'UFO' by stargazers

By Eve Tawfick
Published: 10:56, 29 September 2021
 | Updated: 10:57, 29 September 2021

Monday night saw the launch of the Atlas V satellite by NASA in North America, with many turning to the skies to catch a glimpse.

Stargazers in West Norfolk rushed outside, as Atlas V caused an unusual looking light display in the sky, leading some to believe it was a UFO.

The Atlas V, carrying Nasa's Landsat-9 satellite, launched at about 20:00 BST on Monday.

John Millward of Downham captured the launch with his camera Credit John Millward (51727121)
About two hours later it performed a reversing manoeuvre, releasing clouds of vapour.

One Lynn Resident posted to Facebook saying: "It's a UFO, I've never seen one this large before or moving in this way."

Another said: "I was staring in awe, I've been waiting years to see something like this and my heart was thumping hoping to make contact, I was disappointed when I learned it was just a NASA rocket."

Another just posted in a UFO forum saying "it's time."

John Millward, a resident of Downham, captured a great shot of the rocket as it entered the atmosphere.

He posted the image to social media saying: "The Atlas V rocket entering the atmosphere this evening."

