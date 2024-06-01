A 20-year-old admitted his life was a “blur” when he failed to carry out a series of police requirements after being caught with drugs.

Cristian Beleaev, of Alice Fisher Crescent in North Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, where he pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis.

He was originally handed a conditional caution after police officers found him with 3g of the drugs on September 27 last year.

Cristian Beleaev was caught with 3g of cannabis. Picture: iStock

That caution required him to pay a £50 fine and complete a cannabis awareness course.

However, he did not make the payment by his first deadline. He failed to answer numerous phone calls and did not respond to letters sent through the post.

Later, somebody else answered the phone, insisting they were not Beleaev.

Due to his lack of co-operation, Beleaev was charged with the offence and wound up in court this week.

Magistrates fined him £120, while he will also pay £50 in court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

Appearing unrepresented, Beleaev said: “I wasn’t aware. I was at a very bad place in my life at that point.

“I was sinking. It was all a blur.”

An order was made for the drugs to be forfeited and destroyed.