A “very drunk” woman wound up in court after being kicked out of a pub and ignoring police warnings.

Lisa Hardy, 37, of Proctors Close in South Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

She pleaded guilty to the offence, which she committed on January 21 after being ejected from The Eagle pub on Norfolk Street.

Lisa Hardy had been ejected from The Eagle on Norfolk Street prior to her arrest. Picture: Google Maps

Crown prosecutor Sally Harris told the court that on that date, Hardy had been acting aggressively towards door staff at the venue.

They asked police for assistance, and officers told Hardy to walk to a nearby taxi rank – but she refused to leave the vicinity.

She was slurring her speech and was unsteady on her feet at the time, and after persistently ignoring warnings, she was arrested.

Appearing unrepresented, Hardy said: “I was just very drunk. I am sorry.”

Magistrates, led by Paul Redhead, handed her a six-month conditional discharge.

They also ordered her to pay £50 in legal costs and a £26 victim surcharge.