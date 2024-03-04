“F**k off mate you will break my shoulder you p****k” were the words of a 38-year-old who shouted at a police officer while being arrested.

Nicholas Symonds, of Suffield Way in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates court on Thursday where he admitted using threatening language to cause alarm or distress.

On January 10, police were called to an unrelated incident on London Road in Lynn, and Symonds was at the scene shouting and swearing.

He was detained by officers and shouting at officers: “F**k off mate you will break my shoulder you p****k.”

He continued to tell police to “f**k off”.

Symonds had a total of 52 offences to his name.

He appeared unrepresented in court and said: “Basically, the police turned up, I went across the road and I was telling people to f**k off.

“I wasn’t causing a problem, but I say f**k off.

“I didn’t even know I was supposed to be in court today until I went to my CGL (Change Grow Live) appointment yesterday.”

For the offence, Symonds was fined £20 and given a victim surcharge of £8.