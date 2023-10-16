A man wound up in court after holding a knife up to his partner before smashing her phone.

Asan Smail, 33, of Broad Street in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday charged with criminal damage to property.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed during a domestic incident at his home address on July 12.

On that date, crown prosecutor Sally Harris said that Smail’s partner was at home when, at 8am, she received a text message from her brother.

Ms Harris said Smail became annoyed at this, with an argument ensuing. The defendant is said to have grabbed a kitchen knife before stating: “I will kill you.”

Despite holding the blade up to her, she did not believe he actually intended to use it. However, Smail did then throw her phone onto the floor, causing damage to its screen.

A young child was present at the time of the incident.

The woman waited until a support worker attended their address to seek help, by which time Smail had vacated the premises.

Appearing unrepresented and speaking through a translator, Smail said the argument had revolved around him wanting to see his children.

Magistrates, led by Paul Redhead, handed Smail a six-month conditional discharge.

He will also pay £100 in compensation to the victim – now his ex-partner – £24 in legal costs and a £26 victim surcharge.