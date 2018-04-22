Ian Culverhouse to leave King’s Lynn Town – confirmed

Ian Culverhouse will step down as King’s Lynn Town manager at the end of the season

The former Norwich City defender, who arrived at The Walks as boss in February of last year, confirmed his imminent departure in today’s Non League Paper.

Culverhouse said: “King’s Lynn is a great football club with some really good people and has a terrific fan base.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better football club to start with. I’ll always appreciate the opportunity they gave me.

“For King’s Lynn to be at the top with the big boys has been a big turnaround. It’s making sure now that we cement that second spot going into the play-offs.

“It’s then a case of getting myself back in somewhere and a new project.

“I’d love to manage in a higher league, it all depends what the football club is after and it has to be the right fit for me.

“Location is not a problem, I’ve always travelled. I’m looking for a project I can go into and try to put my style of play into it.”

Culverhouse, who gave no indication that he was leaving after yesterday’s disappointing home draw with St Neots, added: “There have been a lot of things going on behind the scenes this year that I’ve had to question.

“People see a winning team on the pitch and they think everything is rosy, but there have been some issues which I’m not sure will be resolved.

“I feel it is the right time to move on and I would really love to end on getting the club up.”

More to follow.