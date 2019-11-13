Iceland supermarket in King's Lynn to close in January

Supermarket chain Iceland, which has been trading in Lynn for at least 30 years, is to close its store in the town centre in the new year.

The supermarket, on St Dominic's Square, will shut on Saturday, January 18, 2020 – when their lease expires.

The home delivery service and online order picking will be transferred to The Food Warehouse store on the Hardwick, which opened in March.

Iceland supermarket in King's Lynn. (21542088)

A spokesman for the company said they are currently undertaking a consultation with the 18 employees at the shop.

Some of the employees will be offered positions at The Food Warehouse store, and while it is hoped that others may be able to take up roles at other Iceland stores in Norfolk.

"Iceland has been trading in King's Lynn for at least 30 years and we are naturally very grateful to our many loyal customers in the town for their support," he added.

New Food Warehouse Store Opens in King's Lynn. Pictured The New King's Lynn Store Hardwick.. (21542206)

"We hope that we may be able to continue to serve them at our The Food Warehouse store."