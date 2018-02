Iceni Academy in Methwold has been awarded foundation level of the British Council’s International School Award in recognition of its work to bring the world into the classroom.

Principal Stephen Plume said: “I am delighted that the hard work of our modern foreign languages team in promoting languages in the academy has been recognised with this award from the British Council”. Pictured above are Mr Plume with teachers, Ferouza Agoudjil, Charlotte Pawsey and Mel Trichet.

Picture: SUBMITTED.