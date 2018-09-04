Iconic car celebrated at King's Lynn event

Mini meet at Tuesday Market Place....Paul Catterwell. (3921112)

Hundreds of Minis filled Lynn’s Tuesday Market Place on Sunday as the town held its second ever Mini Meet.

Fans of the iconic car were treated to more than 200 of them on display, in an assortment of ages and colours.

The event, organised by West Norfolk Council, offered a day of free family entertainment.

For more pictures and a full report, see Friday’s Lynn News. Pictured above with one of the Minis is Paul Catterwell. MLNF-18AF09018.