The iconic whale sculpture at Lynn’s Harding’s Pits doorstop green has been removed this week and a new metal structure is set to be in place next month.

Rob Archer, Harding’s Pits Community Association chairperson said: “The whale shelter has been a part of the South Lynn landscape for 18 years now – since before some of the youngsters that use it were born.

“But it was a shadow of its former self and we have been working to replace it.”

The 2-ton oak whale, being placed by contractors, will create a new habitat

The whale sculpture at Harding's Pits in King's Lynn has been removed

The main structure, originally carved from two oak trees, has been set down in the nearby meadow to provide a habitat for a variety of invertebrates.

The replacement structure is being fabricated by Able Engineering and it is hoped to hold an ‘opening’ in June.

A community ‘Bio-blitz’ is planned for July 6 for people to come along and help identify the many different species living at the site.