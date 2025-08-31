A cleaner tried to hold back a smile in court after being reminded that she poured water over police during a night out.

Savannah Collinson, 36, of Columbia Way in North Lynn, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday with 16 offences to her name, pleading guilty to one more of being drunk and disorderly in a public place.

Prosecutor Lobby Smith told the court that at around 1.30am on Sunday, July 27, officers were driving down Norfolk Street when a half-full water bottle came hurtling towards them.

Savannah Collinson launched the water bottle at police on Norfolk Street in Lynn. Picture: Kris Johnston

After stopping, they saw Collinson, who had thrown the item, unsteady on her feet with glazed-over eyes.

When one of the officers turned around, she tipped more water down their back and legs.

Appearing unrepresented in court, Collinson said: “All I can do is apologise.”

When chair of the magistrates Joycelyn Girling asked her if she had any “grievances” with the police, her lips curled into a smirk and she shook her head.

“I just act like an idiot sometimes when I’m drunk,” she said.

Collinson was handed a £62 fine and will have to pay a £24 victim surcharge, as well as £40 in court costs.

Each will be added to her fines account, which already stands at £365, and she will pay it off at £10 per week.

Ms Girling said: “You could end up in prison in default of payment, and that’s the last thing you want.

“Stay away from the police. Don’t aggravate them - they’re there to do their job.”