If it’s Christmas, it must be Holkham

Hundreds of people flocked to Holkham Hall’s first festive food fair last weekend to stock up on seasonal treats.

Taking place in Holkham Hall’s Lady Elizabeth Wing, attendees could to buy venison, pheasants, partridge, chutney, preserves, terrines, pates, oriental foods, among more.

On Beachamwell's Wild Knight English Vodka stand owners, Matt and Steph Brown, celebrate a good year with an early Christmas cracker. MLNF17PB120012

Events manager Shirley Browell said: “It’s to celebrate Christmas. It’s our first one and it’s a brilliant addition to our Christmas programme. It’s a show of the best of our regional producers, mostly Norfolk.”

For those who had bought their Christmas fare but needed a few tips on how to prepare it there was a It’s Not All About Turkey cookery theatre programme with local chefs giving handy hints in master classes all through the weekend.

Those demonstrating included Daniel Freear, head chef of Swaffham’s Stratton House Hotel, Eric Snaith, executive chef owner of Titchwell Manor, Scott Cawston of Walsingham Farm Shop and Wells butcher Arthur Howell.

Ms Browell added: “I’m delighted so many Norfolk producers and chefs wanted to support us.”

Elves entertain children welting to see Father Christmas in Holkham's marble entrance hall MLNF17PB120042

Adults could also purchase locally crafted liquors, spirits, beers, ciders and wines to offer to guests over the festive period.

And Children could try tempting treats such as cordials made from hedgerow fruits, ice cream, handmade chocolates and fudge.

Youngsters attending the event were also invited to meet Father and Mother Christmas and decorate Christmas cookies to hang on their trees as part of KiddyCook’s Delicious Decorations with a twist.

Making edible decorations for the Christmas tree, from left - Evie Randlesome, and Bella, Leo and Zoe Smith MLNF17PB120014

Stands in the Lady Elizabeth wing attracted a lot of business MLNF17PB120007