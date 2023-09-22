A frustrated man has called for action from his housing association after being made the target of 18 “attacks” at his home.

Lynn resident Michael Linskey, 65, claims he has been the victim of ongoing anti-social behaviour at his Centre Point property for three years – and says one woman is behind the majority of it.

This has reportedly involved his door being “pelted with all sorts of missiles” including carrots, potatoes and water bombs, loud noise, damage to his car, and vomit being left uncleaned in communal areas.

Michael Linskey says he has been the victim of 18 'attacks' at his Lynn home

Mr Linskey says he has been in regular contact with Freebridge Community Housing, which runs the building, but has been left dismayed by what he feels is a lack of action.

Now, he is calling for the perpetrator to be evicted if they do not improve their behaviour.

“The front of my property is totally defaced,” he told the Lynn News.

“I tried to talk to them (the perpetrator), but she just ignored it, laughed it off.

“Freebridge have deceived me – they have avoided taking action. Instead of protecting me, a tenant, and other tenants, they have exposed us.

“I won’t put up with that sort of behaviour. The amount of time I have had the police out...”

Norfolk Police has confirmed that officers are aware of issues at the Centre Point flats, and say they are working with Freebridge and West Norfolk Council to resolve them – with enquiries ongoing.

Freebridge was approached for comment, but was unable to provide any response in time for our press deadline.

Mr Linskey feels he is at the end of his list of options for dealing with the problems.

“This has affected my quality of life and it has affected my mental health,” he added.

“She is being protected for some reason, and other tenants are having to suffer. I have been banging my head against the wall.

“You could put her in a caravan in a field, and within a day the cows would be calling up asking to move.”

A Freebridge spokesman said: “We are committed to tackling any form of anti-social behaviour and take all reports seriously and work closely with our partners including the police and the borough council to ensure that actions are taken to support victims and to improve our communities.

“We will continue to work with and support all parties within this case to ensure appropriate actions are taken to achieve positive outcomes.”