In the weekly Friday Politics column, Cllr Rob Colwell discusses developments at Norfolk County Council...

It’s been quite a month for Norfolk Liberal Democrats as we have unexpectedly become the official opposition to the Conservatives in Norfolk. The Labour group imploded with two county councillors quitting their party.

As chairman of the Liberal Democrat group at Norfolk County Council, I’m delighted with this new position of responsibility.

Cllr Rob Colwell promoting Road Safety Week in Gaywood

My fellow King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Lib Dem county councillors David Sayers and John Crofts and I will use our new role to continue speaking out for the concerns of residents in the west of the county, so often forgotten by the Norwich-centric council.

We will also be calling out the imminent next round of so-called Tory “efficiency savings” for what they really are: “CUTS”!

A couple of weeks ago I was promoting Road Safety Week with the theme “Let’s talk about speed”. It was of particular importance for me.

Cllr Rob Colwell promoting Road Safety Week in Gaywood

In June 2021 whilst I was campaigning in the Gaywood South by-election in which I was first elected a serious road traffic accident occurred outside my old secondary school of King Edward VII involving a girl at the school.

I made a promise then to try and reduce the 30mph speed limit here. It was a more difficult process than I had envisaged, but the new 20mph signage was installed last month and paid for from my Local Member Fund (LMF), with additional signage to come.

Whilst Rishi Sunak vowed at the Conservative Party conference in October this year to resist 20mph zones, I will continue to support the ‘20’s Plenty’ campaign, believing lower speed limits should be extended to other areas in the borough where residents want them.

A flashing 30mph sign on Gayton Road by the turning for Springwood Academy was another improvement in recent months following community requests, once again installed as part of my LMF.

There was concern that students crossing the road from Fairstead were at risk of speeding cars. If we are to encourage people out of cars and promote active travel then our roads must be safer, especially near our schools.

Following a summer Lib Dem petition in Castle Rising led by Cllr Crofts for a 30mph speed limit in the village, you can imagine the community excitement when its high-profile Tory opponent dramatically quit the parish council, an unexpected event covered extensively in the national press.

After the QEH rebuild news, yet more evidence that community action really does work.

Cllr Sayers is now leading on a proposed new community speed watch campaign in Gaywood and Reffley. If you would like to be involved, please email cllr.david.sayers@west-norfolk.gov.uk.

Together we can make our West Norfolk roads safer. It is our responsibility to do so.