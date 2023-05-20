“Irate” was the word a prosecutor used to describe a woman’s mood while her partner was being arrested.

Emilija Jankauskaite, 20, of Walpole Road in Lynn, appeared at the town’s magistrates’ court on Thursday where she pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly.

It comes after an incident which happened in the early hours of March 25, when Jankauskaite’s partner was kicked out of Mojito nightclub in Lynn and was seen punching shop entrances outside.

The incident took place on Broad Street in Lynn. Picture: Google Maps

Police arrested him for his actions and Jankauskaite decided to get involved by “throwing herself around”.

Crown prosecutor Colette Harper said: “She was irate while police were arresting him.”

Police asked Jankauskaite to calm down in which she replied: “No, f**k off.”

She went onto say: “If you’re taking him you’re taking me as well so f**k off.”

Jankauskaite is a woman of previous good character with no previous convictions.

When asked by chair of magistrates William Hush if she would like say anything in her defence, she said: “I was a little bit too drunk.”

Magistrates decided to punish Jankauskaite by giving her a 12 month conditional discharge.

She was also ordered to pay £105 in court costs and a victim surcharge fee of £26.

“All people think that’s an easy sentence, but it’s not. You have to behave yourself,” said Mr Hush.