The winners of the Ikon 20th anniversary giveaway have been announced.

Four lucky people each won a £50 voucher to spend in the designer clothes store in Lynn.

One winner, Laura Fowler, has been to Ikon to pick up her voucher and spend in store. Pictured with proprietor Andrew Wilson, she said: “I’m very pleased that I won. I’ve come to choose a winter coat for my eldest son!”

Manager Andrew Wilson presenting a £50 voucher to Laura Fowler.

Winner Laura Fowler with her £50 voucher

Entrants were asked which popular shoe brand Ikon would stock soon. The answer was Crocs.