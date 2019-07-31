Illegal cigarettes found stashed in ceiling of King's Lynn shop

Thousands of illegal cigarettes have been discovered in a ceiling of a shop in Lynn during a joint inspection between Trading Standards and Norfolk Constabulary this week.

The inspection, which took place on Monday afternoon, saw officers seize 17,000 illegal cigarettes and 2.25kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco from the shop.

Officials said the business was visited following reports that illegal cigarettes were being sold to children.

Police officers and Trading Standards officials seized 17,000 illegal cigarettes and 2.25kg of illegal hand rolling tobacco from a shop in King's Lynn. Picture: SUBMITTED. (14561132)

The products were found inside a "complex concealment" in the ceiling of the shop.

Sophie Leney, head of Norfolk County Council Trading Standards, said: "I would like to thank members of the public and our enforcement colleagues for continuing to provide invaluable information that assists us when carrying out these activities.

“Businesses that sell illegal tobacco should be aware that this is not tolerated by the community and it is likely that you will be reported.

"We will continue to carry out enforcement actions to disrupt these activities.”

In the past 12 months Norfolk County Council Trading Standards been involved in the seizure of over a quarter of a million illegal cigarettes and over three quarters of a tonne of illegal hand rolling tobacco.

Anyone wishing to provide information to Trading Standards on illegal tobacco can do so by contacting the Citizens Advice Consumer helpline – anonymously if you wish – on 03454 04 05 06 or via their online form at www.citizensadvice.org.uk/consumer.

Alternatively contact police by calling 101. Call 999 in an emergency.

Smokers needing support in quitting the habit can contact Smokefree Norfolk 0800 0854113 or can visit their GP or pharmacy for advice.