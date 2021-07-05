Home   News   Article

King's Lynn drink-driver tells court: 'I'm just so sorry'

By Lynn News Reporter
Published: 07:00, 05 July 2021

A woman who stalled a car in North Lynn was found to be twice the drink-drive limit.

Kirsty Waller, 25, was first seen by police in Le Strange Avenue at about 1am on May 28, 2021.

Town magistrates were told on Thursday that they were alerted by the Ford Fiesta being stalled near a no entry road.

King's Lynn Magistrates' Court
Waller failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. She later gave a reading of 75 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, the legal limit being 35.

The defendant, of George Street, North Lynn, pleaded guilty to drink-driving in Columbia Way.

In mitigation, she said: “I’m just so sorry for my action. I do really regret that.”

Waller was disqualified from driving for 18 months, which can be cut with completion of a drink-driver rehabilitation course.

She was also fined £200 and ordered to pay £139 in costs and a victim surcharge.

