A Lynn shoplifter has told a court that he has kicked the drug habit which drove his offending.

Appearing at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, Alan Mitchell said he had been clean for 12 days and was doing well on a methadone script.

He said: “I’d been on heroin for years but I’m off it. I’m on the right path now.”

The bench acknowledged his progress and only asked him to compensate Boots for the £98.79 toiletries he stole on June 7.

He was also asked to pay reduced costs of £70.

Mitchell, of Keeble Court, had pleaded guilty to the offence and also admitted breaching a conditional discharge imposed last October theft from Food Warehouse.

He was re-sentenced to a £50 fine for that matter.