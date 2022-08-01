A secret sandwich addict from Lynn who didn't leave the house for five years can now finally take his son to school - after losing more than 20 stone.

Former scaffolder Ian Whitmore, 46, didn’t leave his home for five years when his weight ballooned to 35st and he could no longer walk upstairs - after scoffing 12 sandwiches every day.

The dad-of-two broke his shoulder in an accident at work in April 2004 and was forced to leave his job after developing COPD - Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease.

Ian Whitmore, a secret sandwich addict from Lynn who didn't leave the house for five years, can now finally take his son to school - after losing over 20 stone. Picture: SWNS

While recovering at home he steadily piled on the pounds while gorging on a diet of 12 ham or bacon sandwiches a day - going through a loaf of bread - as well as crisps, pork pies and greasy takeaways.

Ian would regularly wake up and binge on six sandwiches, a packet of family-size Doritos and a Pot Noodle in the early hours of the morning.

At his heaviest he was consuming 7,000 calories a day including a whole loaf of refined white bread and a French baguette stick - and he eventually developed diabetes in 2018.

At his heaviest, Ian was consuming 7,000 calories a day. Picture: SWNS

Ian became so large that his family were forced to fit a wet room and medical bed downstairs in their home as he couldn't physically climb up the stairs.

He revealed his greatest incentive to lose the weight was for his children - Courtney, 16 and Elwood, nine - after his son was diagnosed with autism and ADHD in February 2021.

Ian kick started his lifestyle overhaul in January 2021 and by April 2022 had managed to lose over 20 stone.

Ian, currently unemployed, who is married to, Debbie Marie-Whitmore, 47, a carer, said: “I used to go on a binge at 2am in the morning after a couple of hour’s sleep.

“I’d finish off something like six sandwiches, a family-sized bag of Doritos and a Pot Noodle all in one sitting.

“I was trying to hide it from my family - I felt so ashamed but I couldn’t stop myself.

“It was horrible - depression and anxiety kicked in and I basically lived on my sofa watching TV for years.

“But when my son was diagnosed, everything changed and I lost all the weight by restricting my calorie intake to 1,200 calories a day.

“My life five years ago is a complete 180 degrees different to what it is today.

“It’s hard to put into words.

“I’m so proud of what I’ve achieved.’’

Ian with his two children Courtney and Elwood. Picture: SWNS

Ian was forced to retire from work in April 2004 after a 21ft scaffolding pole fell and landed on his shoulder.

Being unable to move around, the doting dad quickly piled on the pounds - going from 16 stone and a size 2XL to 36 stone and a size 8XL over the course of a decade.

On top of secret binges, the former scaffolder was regularly chowing down on takeaways, pork pies, pasties, crisps and ‘anything fried’.

In the space of 10 years, his weight had more than doubled and he struggled to live a normal life with his family.

Ian said: “I essentially became a recluse.

“I was so tired that I had no energy to play with the kids as I couldn’t do anything.

“It put a strain on my marriage as my wife had to do everything for the children and then help shower and dress me.”

But after finding out about his son's diagnosis, he knew something 'had to change' and he totally transformed his life.

Ian successfully lost more than 20 stone in the space of 15 months by overhauling his food and drink intake - as his condition prevented him from exercising.

He said: “I only allowed myself to eat at regular eating times so after my evening meal, I wouldn’t eat anything until breakfast the next day.

“I restricted my calories right down to between 1,200 to 1,500 which included a morning protein bar, a protein shake which I’d have at dinner and either chicken or fish and egg whites with salad or vegetables for my evening meal.

''Before, my breakfast would consist of four pieces of toast with peanut butter, I’d snack on crisps, pork pies or pasties throughout the day and dinner would include up to six sandwiches, a burger and chips or a takeaway and then more sandwiches when I’d wake up at 2am in the morning.”

After 15 months of hard dieting, Ian transformed from a size 8 XL with a 60in waist size to a size XL with a 34in waist and even had to throw out old clothes as they no longer fitted him.

And having not left his home in five years, the first trip out clothes shopping was a ‘monumental step’ for the dad-of-two.

Ian with his wife Debbie Marie Whitmore. Picture: SWNS

He said: “My wife had to convince me that I needed some more clothes so now I’m slowly building up a half decent wardrobe.

''The main change was actually being able to leave the house and do things with my wife and kids.

''It's been amazing, I missed out on so much and now I'm finally able to make up for lost time.

''Taking my son to school has been such a happy time.

“It’s so normal to many dads but to me it's such an amazing thing to do - Elwood won’t let me miss even one day now.

“I love taking my youngest to the park, taking him swimming and playing with them both without falling asleep or having no energy.''

Ian is now hoping to raise £20,000 for excess skin removal surgery, which is currently not covered by the NHS, through his GoFundMe page.

Ian is now hoping to raise £20,000 for excess skin removal surgery. Picture: SWNS

He said: “In hot weather, I get bad rashes from the loose skin rubbing which feels horrible.

“The saggy skin makes me really lack confidence - even with my own wife as I don’t like changing or taking my top off in front of her.

“Having worked so hard up to this point, I’d love to feel fully free and confident in myself.

“I know I’m so nearly there, but I’d just love to take this final step to achieve a brand new me.”

Debbie: “I’m so immensely proud of what Ian has achieved and I’d love for him to get the surgery to feel confident in himself.

“His weight-loss journey has made such a difference to our lives as we can do so much more together and with the children.

“I was so worried before about something bad happening with his health but now I’m so happy that we have a great future ahead of us.”