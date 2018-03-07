Imaginations go wild on World Book Day

From Roald Dahl’s Oompa Loompas to Dodie Smith’s The Hundred and One Dalmatians, schoolchildren across West Norfolk truly celebrated World Book Day in style.

The dress-up day, which took place last Thursday, encourages youngsters to dress up as their favourite fictional characters and delve into the written word.

World Book Day at Terrington St Clement Community School. Pictured with Children Belinda Alexandra (TA) Liz Hackett (Head Teacher) Jess Riches (Class Teacher)

And, like thousands of schoolchildren across the country, each child was given a book voucher to enable them to choose a book from the World Book Day list or to put towards a book of their choice, so each pupil would have a new book to read.

Books on World Book Day’s list include Oi Goat! by Kes Gray, My Book About Me By Mr Silly by Adam Hargreaves, Paddington Turns Detective and Other Funny Stories by Michael Bond, The Baby Brother From Outer Space! by Pamela Butchart, and Nadiya’s Bake Me A Story by Nadiya Hussain, among more.

Older students could put vouchers towards books for young people including, An Abundance of Katherines by John Green, Fly By Night by Frances Hardinge, Gangsta Rap by Benjamin Zephaniah, I Have No Secrets by Penny Joelson and Summoner: The Novice by Taran Matharu.

Katie Adams, deputy head of Terrington St Clement Community School, said: “Children and parents really entered into the spirit of the occasion and the children’s favourite book character costumes were amazing.

World Book Day at Terrington St Clement Community School. Pictured children dressed in character figures.

“The children enthusiastically took part in a range of activities around their character and books throughout the day and really celebrated the occasion.

“Leading up to World Book Day every class had a mystery parcel delivered to them each day. One child was chosen to open the parcel and they were then the first person to read the book inside.

“Other children will also have the chance to borrow the books. The texts chosen for each class aimed to introduce a new author or genre and encourage reading for pleasure.

“We have a whole school focus on reading and comprehension. We want children to expand their reading experiences and appreciate the enjoyment reading can bring.”

World Book day at Upwell School

