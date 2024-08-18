An online antiques shop has been set up by a third generation of dealers inspired by their family.

Knight Fine Antiques and Collectables was started in March by Lynn brothers Harry Knight, 24, and Arthur Knight, 21.

The duo are third-generation antique dealers, with their father Gary being an “incredible” antique restorer, and their grandfather Reg, who started it all and was a significant dealer in his time, shipping to America and all over the country.

Brothers Harry and Arthur Knight, who started up the business in March

The pair said: “We were and still are very fortunate to learn a lot from both.”

Specialising in antique furniture from the 18th and 19th centuries, they have already started to build an incredibly unique stock.

They added: “It has been a great experience so far. Being an antique dealer is an exciting but tricky business. We get to find, restore, and resell antiques that are not only stylish but also have incredible history and craftsmanship, which seem to be lost today.

Some of the cabinets for sale

“We always say, ‘Imagine the stories these pieces could tell, the places they have been and the people they have seen’.”

Harry and Arthur are both looking to find the greatest antique pieces and rehome them with new families or collectors to be appreciated for generations to come.

Some examples of their stock are:

- A Meiji Period Japanese bronze of an elephant fighting tigers by Genryusai Seiya, a master craftsman who based his pieces on the influence of exotic animals that arrived in the Tokyo Zoo in 1882.

A bronze antique depicting an elephant fighting tigers

- A Dutch Marquetry display cabinet by Edwards and Roberts. Dutch Marquetry is a design of inlay depicting floral scenes and designs on furniture.

As young entrepreneurs, this is one of the brothers’ ventures. They are at the start of their journey, taking each day as it comes and learning from the good and the bad.

The young business owners said: “To anyone, young or old, with a business idea, give it a try, no matter the size.

A Napoleon the III pier cabinet

“We all must start somewhere - great ideas often come from simple beginnings.”

The new business can be found online at https://www.knightfineantiquesandcollectables.co.uk/

An impressive display cabinet the brothers have on offer

Do you have a story? Email: molly.nicholas@iliffepublishing.co.uk