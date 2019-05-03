Students at a Lynn school were given a hard-hitting lesson in road safety this week.

The Impact campaign, which features a demonstration by emergency workers of how they free casualties from a crashed vehicle, shown above, delivered its 50th demonstration at the King Edward VII Academy on Wednesday.

Impact young driver initiative at King Edward VII Academy. (9491451)

The initiative, which was set up by Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green two years ago, is estimated to have been seen by more than 5,500 students since then.

The project, which aims to reduce the number of incidents involving young people on Norfolk’s roads, is also supported by the county’s police, fire and ambulance services.