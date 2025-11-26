Staff at the QEH are celebrating the approval of an important document which brings a new hospital another step closer.

The strategic outline case (SOC), which explains why a new hospital is needed and how it will be delivered, was approved by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHCS) joint investment committee in October and given the final clearance by ministers at the end of last week.

As a Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC) site, the QEH has been prioritised to be rebuilt by the Government’s New Hospital Programme in a joint scheme with the James Paget University Hospital (JPUH) in Gorleston.

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Lynn

Jo Segasby, chair of the group new hospital programme board, said: “We are extremely pleased that the QEH strategic outline case has been approved at the highest level – it gives us the green light to progress further our ambitious plans.

“The new QEH and JPUH will be among the most modern and digitally advanced hospitals in Europe, designed to deliver outstanding care for our communities for decades to come.”

Peter Cox, programme director for the new QEH, added: “This approval is an important step on our journey. We know the challenge we have ahead, and this approval means we can continue to move at pace in our plans for a new hospital.

“I would like to thank all those who have supported the project, and especially the team here at QEH, for all the hard work they have put into getting us to this stage.”

The scheme will now move to the next stage, which is approval of the detailed design and costing plan for the new build.

The new QEH is expected to open to patients in 2032. However, when asked by the Lynn News last week about this, the Department of Health was unable to categorically confirm a completion date.

Enabling works have already begun on the site, including the relocation of the trust’s helipad and plans to build a new multi-storey car park.