Improvements begin to King's Lynn hospital's emergency department

The first phase of a revamp to the emergency department (ED) at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital, which is aimed at improving patient experience, has been completed.

Officials say the alterations provide a better environment for patients to be assessed and treated, and for staff to work in, which also improves "the flow of patients".

Three cubicles have been created in the primary care area, which manages minor ailments and injuries seen in the ED. A former waiting area now has two cubicles with examination couches and another for eye examinations.

Improvements to the Emergency Department at Lynn's Queen Elizabeth Hospital - Allison Boughnimi and Hannah McGill at the eye examination machine. Picture: SUBMITTED. (18962900)

ED practitioner Allison Boughnimi, pictured above with colleague Hannah McGill, who has more than 30 years' experience in the department, said: "It should enhance the flow because we have a dedicated care for primary care patients to be treated."

Further scheduled work in the coming months includes improving the ambulance offload area and the reception foyer.

ED matron Pamela Chapman said: "The completion of the primary care area has created more space within the rest of the Emergency Department.

"The aim is to improve patient experience and increase to the flow through the department.

"This was a great first step towards what will be much-improved facilities for our patients and staff."