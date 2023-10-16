An impulsive man shattered a shop door in a “fit of anger” after staff refused to sell him beer.

Kain Naughton, 37, of Litcham Road in Gayton, appeared at Lynn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday charged with criminal damage to property.

He pleaded guilty to the offence, which he committed on September 7.

The Europe Express store in Lynn, where Kain Naughton smashed the door. Picture: Google Maps

Crown prosecutor Sally Harris said that on that date, Naughton entered the Europe Express store on Lynn Road at around 4.45pm in a bid to purchase alcohol.

However, staff felt that he was too drunk to serve – and he reacted by punching a glass panel in the shop door, shattering it.

He was found by police later that day and was arrested, signing an officer’s notebook to confirm he committed the offence on purpose.

Naughton added: “I f*cking smashed that window, didn’t I.”

Mitigating, George Sorrell said: “If not so elegantly put at the time, at least he admitted to the police that he did it.

“In a fit of anger, I am afraid to say he went outside and banged on the door – with the result that it broke. He wanted to make a gesture more than anything else.

“He does tend to be impulsive, but he is quite polite and courteous. Even if you feel offended, it is better just to use another shop.

“This is going to be a very expensive experience. I think you can see by his demeanour that he doesn’t like coming here (court) for any reason.”

Magistrates, led by Paul Redhead, handed Naughton a six-month conditional discharge.

He will also pay £375 in compensation to the shop, as well as legal costs of £50 and a £26 victim surcharge.