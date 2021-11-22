The Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair on the royal estate attracted thousands of people looking to kick-start their festive season at the weekend.

There were rides, hundreds of stalls and local produce for people to sample and enjoy.

People flocked to unique gift marquees and the food hall, with Christmas inspired menus from chefs performing in the Country Kitchen.

The event was organised by Living Heritage Events.

Sandringham Christmas Craft / Food Fair..Oliver Noyce. (53212264)

Bands including The Bavarian Strollers performed for the crowds and people said they had a "fantastic time" as the fair opened it's doors for the first time since 2019.