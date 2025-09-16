A West Lynn actor and filmmaker has set up his very own theatre company aimed at giving a space to “misunderstood children”.

Jordan Winn, who held a premiere for his film about neurodiversity, “My Brain, My World”, earlier this year, has continued to advocate for those who have autism or ADHD.

He has now created a theatre company, ‘Why Not Us’, aimed at giving young people who often feel excluded or misunderstood a space .

Jordan Winn has launched the Why Not Us theatre company. Pictured are some of the members

Why Not Us is kicking off with their first pantomime this Christmas, which has been written by Jordan and Will Phoenix, who both have autism and a passion for the performing arts.

Around 20 members make up the theatre company, including actors, dancers and backstage team members.

“We open our arms wide, embracing everyone, especially those who are neurodivergent, because they deserve to be seen, celebrated, and empowered,” Jordan said.

Actor and filmmaker Jordan Winn

“Each person's contribution is valued, and everyone is an integral part of the production.

“The entire cast is eagerly looking forward to presenting this brand new pantomime.

“We are excited for the audience to experience the show and appreciate the dedication and effort the whole cast has demonstrated throughout rehearsals.”

Performances will be taking place at Lynn’s Springwood High School on November 15 and 22, with doors opening at 5pm ready for a 5.30pm show.

“Vibrant characters, thrilling twists, and moments that will warm your soul” are promised from the show.

Tickets are priced at £5 for adults and £4 for children and can be purchased online.