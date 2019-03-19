Income from the King's Lynn Mart revealed

West Norfolk Council made more than a £16,000 profit in revenue during the King's Lynn Mart last month compared to the two weeks before it arrived.

This included an increase in car park income as well as the cost of the ground rent charge for the fair.

Data shows the council received a total revenue of £117,697.65 during the Mart from Monday, February 11 to Sunday, February 24.

The total car park income during this period was £104,983.30.

In contrast, the total car park income during the two weeks prior to the Mart was £101,436.28.

Therefore, the borough council received an additional £3,502.02 in car park revenue during the Mart.

The data, which was obtained by a Freedom of Information request to the borough council, shows that during the Mart, multi-storey payments increased by £6,500.

The Mart brought in additional car park revenue for the borough council compared to the two weeks before it arrived in King's Lynn

Multi-storey income went up from £23,852.81 to £30,403.67 during the 815th year of the fair.

This was the most noticeable increase in revenue with surface car parks and virtual payments slightly down during the Mart compared to the two weeks beforehand.

The total rent charge to the Mart was £12,714.35.

A borough spokeswoman said the revenue figures will vary each year dependent on external factors such as the weather.