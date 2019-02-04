Increase in charity shop donations in King's Lynn linked to hit TV show
Charity shops across the UK have seen an increase in donations since the turn of the year following a TV show encouraging people to declutter their homes.
One charity store in Lynn, the British Heart Foundation (BHF), says it has seen a similar rise in items being donated, by those perhaps inspired by the Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kondo.
In the hit Netflix show, Marie Kondo, a world-renowned tidying expert, shares her ‘KonMari’ method for clearing out clutter, encouraging her clients to choose joy.
Sonya Pringle, area manager at the British Heart Foundation King’s Lynn shop, said: “We have been delighted to see a rise in donations to the King’s Lynn BHF shop over the last month.
“Thanks to the generosity of the local community, this will go a long way to raising more funds for life-saving heart research.
“Our shop can always benefit from more high quality donations, especially any unwanted homeware, books or accessories.
“Donating couldn’t be easier, whether you visit the shop in person or take advantage of our free collection service which covers the whole surrounding area.
“Every donation goes towards helping the 7 million people in the UK affected by heart and circulatory disease.”
