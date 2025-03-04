Officials are set to get more powers to tackle bad parking outside schools in parts of West Norfolk.

West Norfolk Council members have agreed to pursue giving civil enforcement officers more training that will allow them to issue fines, enforce parking regulations and other means of tackling problems in the borough.

It follows rising complaints of drivers causing traffic problems when dropping off and picking up children from school.

The creation of a dirt bike track in Lynn’s Walks is to be explored

The move came as part of a trio of amendments from the Labour group at the Independent coalition-led authority to this year’s budget that aimed to reduce antisocial behaviour.

Francis Bone, leader of the Labour Group, said: “We feel these amendments will have a real social and economic benefit to the borough.”

“This would be a key way that we can work with partners such as the police to improve safety in our community and work to reduce crime and antisocial behaviour which is regularly raised by our residents.”

David Sayers, the leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, has been campaigning for officers to get more powers for several years.

He hopes they will be able to monitor drivers outside schools during drop-off and pick-up times to combat antisocial parking.

He said: “This is a common problem in residential areas. Despite efforts to enforce parking restrictions, many parents and caregivers continue to park illegally, causing frustration and tension within the community.”

These changes to the spending plans, which were all approved, also included exploring the creation of a dirt bike track in The Walks in Lynn and £25,000 for a study to investigate the creation of a mobile service providing leisure activities.

While councillors were supportive of the amendments, it was noted that the council’s enforcement officers would be performing duties that the police should perform.

Chris Morley, cabinet member for finance, said: “We’re propping up failure costs by the central government, they should be funding local police accordingly, not reducing the support officers.”

Councillors voted to approve pursuing the three amendments at a full council meeting on Thursday.