Employees from an HGV dealership set out on the challenging task of hiking along a Norfolk coast path for charity.

The team from TruckEast, which has a branch in Lynn, completed a hike along Norfolk’s “physically demanding” coastline to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.

Starting in Cromer, 25 “resilient” workers followed a 14 or 26-mile walk along the uneven shingle beaches and winding coastal paths, testing their endurance and stamina.

The TruckEast team embarking on the coastal walk

Together, the group raised £20,000- over triple their original target.

Jade Lambert, the regional relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said the walk was an ‘‘extraordinary achievement”.

She said: “It will help us provide vital care and support to people living with cancer, right when they need it most.”

Staff from TruckEast complete a charity walk for Macmillan Cancer Support

Managing director, Harley Coulson, praised the team’s achievement, which continuously raises money for Macmillan.

She said: ‘‘Each step we took was not just another step closer to the finish line, but toward making a difference.”

Reporting by Lola Hart