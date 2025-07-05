Employees from King’s Lynn’s TruckEast raise thousands for Macmillan Cancer Support through coastal trek
Employees from an HGV dealership set out on the challenging task of hiking along a Norfolk coast path for charity.
The team from TruckEast, which has a branch in Lynn, completed a hike along Norfolk’s “physically demanding” coastline to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support.
Starting in Cromer, 25 “resilient” workers followed a 14 or 26-mile walk along the uneven shingle beaches and winding coastal paths, testing their endurance and stamina.
Together, the group raised £20,000- over triple their original target.
Jade Lambert, the regional relationship fundraising manager for Macmillan Cancer Support, said the walk was an ‘‘extraordinary achievement”.
She said: “It will help us provide vital care and support to people living with cancer, right when they need it most.”
Managing director, Harley Coulson, praised the team’s achievement, which continuously raises money for Macmillan.
She said: ‘‘Each step we took was not just another step closer to the finish line, but toward making a difference.”
Reporting by Lola Hart