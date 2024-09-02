It’s a dream come true for a Tilney Cum Islington man with a passion for books as he has opened his shop in town.

Islington Books, named after the village, is run by husband and wife Des and Linda Calton, who opened the second-hand book store on Tower Street last week.

Des and Linda have been selling books from an array of different genres for the past 30 years, travelling to exhibitions and shows across the country.

Linda and Des Calton own Islington Books on Tower Street in Lynn

Now, they have decided to settle their business in one place when they saw the opportunity to take over the premises which used to house Tech Bros.

It is the only independent bookshop in Lynn.

Islington Books stocks a wide range of literature, including an extensive collection of books about towns in and around West Norfolk.

There is also a variety of military, naval, war, train, fishing and game shooting books.

“I got into the books the same as anybody else,” said Des.

“I started buying them at car boots and second-hand, I had so many books they took up my spare bedroom.

“I got so many in the end, I decided to start selling them.”

Talking about opening his shop, Des added: “It’s been great. I love it, it has been my dream for years to have my own bookshop.”

Islington Books is open from Monday to Saturday from 9am-4pm.