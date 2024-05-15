The owners of an independently run clothing store which has been in the heart of Lynn for more than 20 years has announced its closure due to the rising cost of bills.

Ikon is run by husband and wife Andrew and Sarah Wilson, who first bought their designer clothing store to Lynn in 2002.

They have announced that their store is set to close at the end of summer - but will continue selling their products via their thriving online business.

Ikon won the Independent Retailer Award at the Mayors Business Awards in 2023

Andrew told the Lynn News that rising costs in energy bills have made it unviable to keep the store open.

“The landlords have been great, its just been hard work with the rise in overheads,” he said.

“The rise in utility bills has been crazy.”

Andrew said that the decision to close the store has “pulled on his heartstrings” but they will continue selling brands such as Joules, Superdry, Brakeburn, Jack & Jones and more.

“We will miss our customers and locals that come in the store and we’ve been supported by local businesses too,” he added.

Ikon first opened on Broad Street where the business spent its first seven years before moving to New Conduit Street.

Andy and Sarah Wilson outside Ikon

Since then, the business has won a Mayor’s Business Award, gaining the title of top Independent Retailer in 2023.

Andrew added: “The world is a different place, there is just so much business online.

“I want people to know that the landlords have been great and we’re leaving on good terms.”

Ikon when it opened on New Conduit Street

Andrew Wilson (middle) is the owner of Ikon

Ikon won a number of Mayors Business Awards

An Ikon competition in 2012

Up until their closure, Ikon will be offering some discounts on some of their stock.