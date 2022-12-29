A popular indoor market is set to continue into the new year with an added venue, it has been confirmed.

The weekly markets, located in the Place on New Conduit Street in Lynn, will be held in 2023, giving more small businesses the chance to set up shop.

In the new year, restaurant The Street, which opened on High Street in October, will also host the markets.

The Place will continue to hold indoor markets in the new year, alongside The Street

The markets are aimed at local small business owners who cannot afford to open up a shop of their own.

Stall owners have described the success since setting up shop at The Place.

One of them is Lucy Johnson, who sells paint and furniture, and who said she had the idea to expand the market place due to the demand for stallholders.

The Street will be used as an indoor market in the new year

Lucy said: "It’s been such a success for myself as a small business owner of South Wootton, I have used this opportunity to expand on the market concept.

"The demand from stall holders and the kind and supportive welcome from customers has been amazing."

This inspired Lucy to create the idea of supporting local markets, with a new location of The Street.

"My first aim was to really start to bring Lynn alive again," said Lucy.

The Street will act as an indoor market place on a Thursday, alongside The Place.

She added: "Starting at The Street will allow even more stall holders the same opportunity, and gives Lynn shoppers a wider range of products.

"This is a new and bigger market. Attending the markets at The Place as a stall holder has highlighted how much of a need there is for Lynn to get busy again.

"The feedback from customers is fantastic, saying there should be more small businesses in town."