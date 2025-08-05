Two people were taken to hospital following a crash which saw restrictions put in place on a main road.

Paramedics, police and firefighters rushed to Hardwick Road in Lynn just after 5.15pm yesterday evening following reports of a two-vehicle collision.

Three appliances from both North and South Lynn’s fire stations freed a person from their vehicle using hydraulic rescue equipment.

Cars were diverted around the crash site on Hardwick Road

The front of a white Seat Ibiza could be seen with damage from the impact as cars were directed around the crash site, which was near the traffic lights between Sainsbury’s and Tesco on the Hardwick industrial estate.

The ambulance service has confirmed that two people were taken to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment and care.

Fire crews returned to their stations just after 6pm, and the vehicles were seen being cleared just after 7pm.